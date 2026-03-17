NH Supreme Court orders second look at evidence used to arrest man in hiking trail double murder

The New Hampshire Supreme Court is ordering another look at some key evidence used to arrest a man convicted in a double homicide.

Logan Clegg was found guilty of shooting and killing Steve and Wendy Reid while they were walking down a hiking trail in Concord, New Hampshire in 2022.

Their bodies, which were found several days later, had been dragged into the woods and covered with leaves, sticks and debris, police said.

Reids pic (New Hampshire Attorney General)

Clegg was arrested after detectives used cellphone data to track his location. He was living in a tent nearby.

Now, the New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that proper procedures were not taken before using the cellphone data as evidence.

The case will be sent back to the New Hampshire Superior Court for further review.

Prosecutors said that shell casings and bullet fragments were later found at the crime scene. Shell casings also were found at a location later discovered to be Clegg’s tent site. Prosecutors said bullets fired from Clegg’s 9 mm handgun were consistent in caliber and class characteristics as bullet fragments found during the Reids’ autopsies.

Cleggs’ lawyers said an analysis of shell casings and bullets found in the area could not conclude that his gun fired the shots and that the casing could have come from a variety of guns.

Clegg was sentenced to 100-years behind bars.

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