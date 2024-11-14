N.H. police arrest man on a slew of motor vehicle theft charges that spanned through multiple states

Littleton, N.H. — Police of Newport, Virginia announce the arrest of a man facing a multitude of charges such as motor vehicle theft and grand larceny after crossing state lines into New Hampshire on Thursday.

Harold Nadeau Jr., 48, of Charleston, Virginia is facing charges of:

Aggravated Operation of a Motor Vehicle Without Consent of the Owner

Grand Larceny

Operation of a Vehicle After Suspension or Revocation of License

Newport police received word last Thursday, November 7, after a person reported their a Gray Ford-250 truck had been stolen. Police weren’t able to find the truck through initial investigations, but were able to obtain a description of the truck and suspected theft. The truck reportedly had $5000 of tools inside it.

On Wednesday, November 13, at 8:36 p.m. Newport police received word that the truck had been spotted in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, and revealed that Nadeau had stolen it. Police also found out that shortly before stealing the truck, Nadeau had been released from a correctional facility and was driving under an indefinite criminal suspended license.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nadeau, and he was later arrested that night in Littleton, N.H. He is currently being held in N.H. on $25,000 cash bail pending his arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

