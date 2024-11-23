N.H. man critically burned at work remains in ICU as community lends support

New Hampshire — A New Hampshire man who suffered critical burns on the job remains in a Boston hospital as his friends and complete strangers lend support to his wife and young daughter.

Mike Papagno, 33, an electrician, was at work on Nov. 12, transporting heavy equipment in New Hampshire when he accidentally came into contact with a live main power line and suffered an “arc flash,” a shock that resulted in third-degree burns over half his body, officials said.

Mike’s wife called her in-laws at 1 a.m., fearing the worst.

“As a father, to get this phone call… the worst feelings can come to light, the very worst,” Michael Papagno said. “Here’s my son, I’m now assuming he’s dead for about an hour… It’s not possible to be prepared for something like that.”

The family rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where he was taken by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

Learning Mike was alive was a relief for his family, though his recovery was sure to be long.

“Beyond grateful. All I ever wanted once I heard this news is for him to have a fighting chance,” the elder Papagno said. “It’s a very, very long process. And we’re just crawling out of the start gate, but we take it one day at a time. Sometimes it’s an hour or two at a time.”

Mike has been in a medically induced coma through surgeries and skin grafts since he arrived in Boston. His most extensive burns are to his torso with less severe injuries to his face.

Mike lives in Merrimack, N.H., with his wife and eight-month-old daughter. His young family is eager to bring him home.

“He’s an amazing father. He has such patience and skill,” Mike’s father said. “Every day, we feel more hopeful. He has three major factors going for him: his age – he’s 33, he has no underlying medical conditions and he’s strong.”

As Mike recovers, his union brothers, friends and other community members have donated more than $!60,000 to a GoFundMe to support his recovery and his young family.

“I’m speechless,” his father said. “The outpouring has been phenomenal.”

As the Papagnos talk to Mike at his bedside, they are eager for the day he will be able to answer them.

“Michael is probably the loudest one in the family,” Mike’s father said. “So, we’ve warned the nurses to enjoy some of this quiet time, because when he wakes up, he won’t be quiet, and he won’t shut up. So, we’re looking forward to that.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-aid-michael-papagnos-recovery-and-family.

