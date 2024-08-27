NH man charged after allegedly digging up snapping turtle eggs, hatching them, & selling them online

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Hillsborough County man is facing charges after allegedly holding more than two dozen snapping turtle hatchlings in illegal captivity.

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division, a tip from a concerned citizen led them to finding a man who dug up snapping turtle eggs from a nest, incubated the eggs until they hatched, and then attempted to sell them online.

30 snapping turtle hatchlings were recovered from a residence and turned over to the Wings of Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges he is facing.

The snapping turtle hatchlings will be quarantined for 10 days prior to their release into the wild.

The Merrimack Police Department, The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department, and biologists with the Non-Game Division at NHFG assisted with the investigation.

