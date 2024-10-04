NH man arrested after police chase ends in crash

A New Hampshire man was arrested and will face charges after leading police on a chase before crashing Thursday night.

At 8:20 p.m., a New Hampshire State Police trooper noticed a Dodge Challenger traveling more than 100 mph down Route 108 in Somersworth, New Hampshire State Police say.

A trooper attempted to stop the driver, who police identified as 42-year-old Michael Ruest of Rochester.

Ruest allegedly hit another vehicle while attempting to flee from police. Police say that the vehicle sustained minor property damage and no injuries were reported.

Ruest eventually lost control of his Challenger and struck a fence on Willard Road along Route 108 in Somersworth. The collision disabled the car, allowing officers to take Ruest into custody.

He will face charges of reckless conduct, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, transportation of a controlled drug, conduct after an accident, criminal mischief and a solid line violation. Police say Ruest was also wanted by the Lee Police Department for possession of controlled drugs.

Ruest refused bail and was held at the Strafford County Department of Corrections pending arraignment.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Benjamin at (603) 271-3636.

