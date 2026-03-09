NH man arrested after child exploitation investigation in Hudson

HUDSON, NH — A 25-year-old Hudson man has been arrested following a child exploitation investigation that began with a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

According to police the investigation started on November 9 after they received information from the CyberTipline about a social media user who allegedly requested images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material and possessed a video believed to show such content.

The report identified the account belonging to Darian Doerr, 25, of Hudson.

Police said investigators worked with the Manchester Police Department and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to follow up on the tip and confirm Doerr as the account holder.

On Jan. 21, 2026, authorities executed a search warrant at Doerr’s residence.

During the search, investigators seized several electronic devices, including a cellphone and a computer tower.

A forensic examination of the devices later uncovered images believed to depict child sexual abuse material, along with internet search history and communications consistent with the original CyberTipline report, police said.

Officers arrested Doerr at his home Monday without incident.

He is charged with possession of child sexual abuse images.

Doerr was transported to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections in Manchester and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Nashua Ninth Circuit Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

