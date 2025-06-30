NH man accused of holding women hostage at knifepoint in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, NH — A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly holding several women hostage inside a New Hampshire apartment, officials say.

Police officers responded to 545 Pine Street in Manchester around 11:00 p.m. Sunday night for the reported incident.

Officers who responded were able to see Michael Walsh, 37, of Manchester, through a window inside holding a knife with several women inside, Manchester police said.

A short time later, the apartment door opened and several women exited, followed shortly afterward by Walsh.

One of the women had visible facial injuries, police say.

“Further investigation revealed that Walsh had assaulted the women and made violent threats toward them,” Manchester police said in a statement.

Walsh was scheduled to be arraignment Monday on several charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of kidnapping, five counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, falsifying physical evidence, six counts of simple assault, and resisting arrest.

