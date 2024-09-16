NH Libertarian Party issues statement after sharing post endorsing assassination of Kamala Harris

The New Hampshire Libertarian Party is under fire after it shared and then deleted a social media post endorsing the assassination of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Multiple users on X, including political correspondent Colin Booth, shared screenshots of the post in question, which read, “Anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be an American hero.”

The timestamp on the post indicates it was shared by the Libertarian Party’s official X account just after 2:45 a.m. Sunday. In an update shared nearly seven hours later, the Libertarian Party addressed its decision to remove the comment.

“We deleted a tweet because we don’t want to break the terms of this website we agreed to. It’s a shame that even on a ‘free speech’ website Libertarians cannot speak freely. Libertarians are truly the most oppressed minority,” the party wrote around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thousands of people condemned the post on X, including Raymond Buckley, the chair of the state’s Democratic Party.

“The Libertarian Party of NH encouraging the assassination of Vice President Harris must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Buckley wrote. “Political violence is never acceptable, and their statement was disgusting, dangerous, and wrong.”

Chris Ager, the chair of the state’s Republican Party, agreed with Buckley.

“Comments by the Libertarian Party of NH suggesting the assassination of political figures, including VP Harris, are condemned in the strongest possible terms. There is no room for this type of dialogue. PERIOD,” Ager wrote.

In a lengthy statement issued late Monday morning, the Libertarian Party said it “would never advocate” for the assassination of a president.

“We would never advocate for the assassination of a tyrannical President. That’s illegal. We were merely acknowledging how some members would react to one. These feelings are no different than how many leftists reacted and continue to react to assassination attempts on Donald Trump,” the party wrote.

Official Statement from The Libertarian Party of New Hampshire on Political Assassinations



The Libertarian Party’s post about Harris came just hours before law enforcement arrested a man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump at his golf course in Florida.

Sunday’s incident came just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life.

The former president said he was safe and well, and authorities held Ryan Wesley Routh in custody, who is now facing federal gun crimes.

