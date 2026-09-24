NH communities sue companies over alleged PFAS exposure from firefighter gear

The City of Keene and the Town of Londonderry have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court against several chemical manufacturers and firefighter gear companies, alleging they knowingly exposed firefighters to PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals that break down very slowly and can persist in the environment and the human body for years.

According to the lawsuit, the companies sold turnout gear containing PFAS while failing to warn fire departments about potential health risks.

Many New Hampshire cities and towns have replaced or still need to replace firefighter gear made with products from companies listed in the complaint, including 3M and DuPont.

The complaint alleges the products contained hazardous PFAS compounds and contributed to higher rates of cancer among firefighters. It also claims the chemicals were used in moisture barriers, protective fabrics, and water-repellent treatments worn by firefighters for decades.

Keene and Londonderry are seeking damages and other relief on behalf of municipalities that purchased the gear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group