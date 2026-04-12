NH authorities working to search for missing person in the Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police announced that they are searching for a missing person in the Merrimack River.

Authorities recieved a report around 7:08 p.m. on Saturday that a person had fallen from the railroad track bridge in the area of Riverside Street and Main Street in Hooksett.

Multiple first responder groups aided in the search efforts by using boats, drones, and thermal cameras to search in the water and on the riverbanks.

“Search operations continued for several hours but have been temporarily paused overnight,” state police wrote. “Search efforts are expected to resume during the daylight hours on Sunday.”

At this time, the identity of the missing person is being withheld at this time, pending an investigation. State police also say that there is no threat in connection with the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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