NFL releases schedule for international games for upcoming 2025 season

NEW YORK — The National Football League has released the schedule for its international slate of games for the upcoming 2025 season.

This is part of the league’s long-term commitment to its global expansion, as games will be played all across Europe, including Dublin, Ireland, London, U.K., Berlin, Germany, and Madrid, Spain.

“The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin, and Madrid,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International, Peter O’Reilly. “The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”

The international schedule is below.

DATE MATCHUP LOCATION NETWORK & TIME Sept. 5 (Week 1 of the 2025 Regular Season) Los Angeles Chargers* (opponent to be announced May 14) Corinthians Arena

São Paulo, Brazil TBA Sept. 28 (Week 4 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers* Croke Park

Dublin, Ireland NFL Network

9:30 AM EST Oct. 5 (Week 5 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, U.K. NFL Network

9:30 AM EST Oct. 12 (Week 6 of the 2025 Regular Season) Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, U.K. NFL Network

9:30 AM EST Oct. 19 (Week 7 of the 2025 Regular Season) Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars* Wembley Stadium

London, U.K. NFL Network

9:30 AM EST Nov. 9 (Week 10 of the 2025 Regular Season) Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts* Olympic Stadium Berlin,

Berlin, Germany NFL Network

9:30 AM EST Nov. 16 (Week 11 of the 2025 Regular Season) Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins* Bernabéu Stadium

Madrid, Spain NFL Network

9:30 AM EST

International play kicks off in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the Los Angeles Chargers will face off against an undecided opponent.

Then, on September 28, the Minnesota Vikings go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 as they travel down to Dublin, Ireland, for the first time the NFL has had games there.

The Vikings are the first team to ever do back-to-back international games, as they take on the Cleveland Browns in a Week 5 matchup in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, U.K.

The NFL stays in Tottenham, as the Denver Broncos go head-to-head against the New York Jets for a Week 6 game.

Then, in Week 7, the NFL stays in London, this time at Wembley Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 14th time the Jags have played in the U.K.

Berlin, Germany, hosts their first NFL game, as the Atlanta Falcons go up against the Indianapolis Colts on Week 10.

Finally, to wrap up the International slate, Madrid, Spain, hosts their first game at Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid, as the Washington Commanders go against the Miami Dolphins on Week 11.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14, at 8 P.M. E.T.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

