NFL Insider’s report says Pats star A.J. Brown could be out for at least a month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots get a tough break after reports are coming in that star wide receiver A.J. Brown could potentially miss 3-6 weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, sources within the Patriots say that the star could potentially serve a “short-term IR stint,” which would cause Brown to miss at the very least 4 weeks.

Sources: The internal belief with the #Patriots is star WR A.J. Brown could miss 3-6 weeks with his ankle injury. There’s discussions on if a short-term IR stint will be required.



Discussions will continue on how to proceed. https://t.co/97hziTskAc pic.twitter.com/yjUTgOAIdq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 10, 2026

Brown was injured in the third quarter of the 2026 season opener against the Seahawks after falling awkwardly on a slant route.

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 09: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots reacts after being injured in a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter in the game at Lumen Field on September 09, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Patriots went on to lose the game 13-10, with Brown’s absence weighing heavily on the Pats offense.

More details are expected to come out at a later date, but as for now, Brown will be back later in the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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