NFL Insider’s report says Pats star A.J. Brown could be out for at least a month

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots get a tough break after reports are coming in that star wide receiver A.J. Brown could potentially miss 3-6 weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, sources within the Patriots say that the star could potentially serve a “short-term IR stint,” which would cause Brown to miss at the very least 4 weeks.
Sources: The internal belief with the #Patriots is star WR A.J. Brown could miss 3-6 weeks with his ankle injury. There’s discussions on if a short-term IR stint will be required.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 10, 2026
Discussions will continue on how to proceed. https://t.co/97hziTskAc pic.twitter.com/yjUTgOAIdq
Brown was injured in the third quarter of the 2026 season opener against the Seahawks after falling awkwardly on a slant route.
The Patriots went on to lose the game 13-10, with Brown’s absence weighing heavily on the Pats offense.
More details are expected to come out at a later date, but as for now, Brown will be back later in the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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