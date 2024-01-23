Newton schools to remain closed for 3rd day amid ongoing strike; union fined $25,000

NEWTON, Mass. — For a third straight day, classes are canceled in Newton amid an ongoing teacher strike after the union and the city failed to reach an agreement on Monday.

The Newton Teachers Association says schools will be closed across the city on Tuesday while negotiations resume.

The union is facing a $25,000 fine after failing to return to work following Monday’s 8 p.m. deadline issued by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith.

If the strike is still not called off by Tuesday at 8 p.m., the fine increases to $50,000.

#BREAKING: Newton Teachers Association says school will again be closed tomorrow across the city.



The city and NTA negotiated for hours today but were unable to meet an agreement.



Negotiations are over tonight. The city will propose an offer at noon tomorrow. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/KNe4taF47K — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) January 23, 2024

The Newton Teachers Union and the school committee have been negotiating educator contracts for more than a year, including cost-of-living increases, better parental leave and benefits and more social workers in schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group