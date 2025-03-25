Newton native wins Grant Ellis’s final rose on ‘The Bachelor’

NEWTON, Mass. — After weeks of roses and tears, the winner of The Bachelor Season 29 has finally been revealed.

Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, captured Grant Ellis’s heart and received his final rose during the Monday night finale of The Bachelor.

The couple got engaged in the Dominican Republic before joining host Jesse Palmer for the live “After the Final Rose” special.

“Through this whole journey, you’ve been someone who has truly inspired me,” Ellis shared. “I genuinely believe that you’re my best friend, and I’m so grateful for the path we’ve walked together. I promise to be there for you as your man, your friend, and your partner. Juliana, will you marry me?”

“A million times yes,” Pasquarosa said as she cried tears of joy.

Before the engagement, Ellis told both Pasquarosa and Litia Garr, the runner-up, that he loved them. However, on proposal day, Garr was left stunned when Ellis ended things, accusing her of being misled.

As for Pasquarosa and Ellis, the couple says they plan to “ship up to Boston” soon to start their new life together.

