Newton high school put under lockdown for ‘swatting’ incident

NEWTON, Mass. — A Newton high school was briefly put into a lockdown on Friday after police received word of a “possible hostile threat.”

Newton police responded to Newton South High School shortly after 10:30 a.m. and conducted a full sweep of the campus, a school system spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

In less than 20 minutes, police determined there was no active threat and the lockdown was lifted.

Police the incident is was determined to be a “swatting” call.

“The situation prompted understandable concern within the school community,” a school spokesperson told Boston 25 News. “Ensuring the safety of students and staff remains the district’s top priority, and we appreciate everyone allowing us time to work through this incident.”

Newton Public Schools say they are working with police as they continue to review the circumstances surrounding the report.

