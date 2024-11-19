New video shows moment bus crashes through Fitchburg depot building, seriously injuring one

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Newly obtained video by Boston 25 News shows the moment a bus crashed through a depot terminal in Fitchburg last week, seriously injuring a man.

A Montachusett Regional Transit Authority bus barreled through the glass facade of the Fitchburg Intermodal Transportation Center terminal last Thursday, striking the man inside shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Fitchburg Fire Department.

The video released by the transit agency shows the bus pulling into the transportation center and dropping passengers off. As other passengers begin to climb aboard the bus, it inches forward at first before driving through the sidewall of the depot, showering the inside of the concourse with glass.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash and removed the pinned victim from underneath the bus, officials said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was said to be “conscious and alert” when he was airlifted to the hospital with “very serious” injuries.

The MRTA said Tuesday that the man is in stable condition.

Photos shared with Boston 25 News showed the MART bus lodged inside the building, firefighters working to free the victim, and debris scattered everywhere.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

