New video shows man inside burning Roxbury pub

BOSTON — Jeweli Rhodes came upon a man inside the Squealing Pig, a neighborhood hangout when she said something didn’t look right.

“And then it looked like he was moving the table on the fire,” said Rhodes, who lives nearby.

She tells Boston 25 News that she saw a man inside and in front of flames.

“I saw a gentleman in there wasn’t a hundred percent sure what he was doing and then I saw a table on fire,” she said.

It was just about midnight Tuesday and she was on her way to the store she saw broken glass outside the Squealing Pig… so she pulled out her phone to record the scene.

“I saw him inside so I thought he was a worker maybe cleaning up the glass that I thought somebody else had broken,” said Rhodes.

But she wasn’t certain. Her video shows inside. Someone sent her video showing outside before the fire and a man breaking the windows. It’s not clear if it’s the same man… but Rhodes’s friend thinks it could be.

“It’s the suspect shattering all the windows and it looked like the same person that’s ion the video next to the fire that’s ablaze in the bar,” said Roger Colon, who lives up the street.

The Boston Fire Department would not say whether it could be arson, only that the fire is under investigation.

But for neighbors who loved this local pub, the loss hits home.

“It hurts the community places like this is original. Places like this are getting less common around here,” said Colon.

Boston Fire says the investigation continues.

