Intense heat melts cars as raging blaze destroys another Boston restaurant

BOSTON — The heat from an intense inferno melted a light pole and damaged cars as raging flames destroyed a second Boston restaurant in as many days early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the Squealing Pig Pub at 134 Smith Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around midnight found heavy flames tearing through the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video that Northeastern University students shared with firefighters showed a bright orange glow illuminating the night sky as the blaze gutted the eatery.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 1 a.m. and crews spent the night overhauling the charred, burned-out building.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Squealing Pig fire Boston

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed at least two melted cars parked across the street from the restaurant.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael Hocking said there were no injuries to report and that his department’s Fire Investigation Unit was looking into the cause of the blaze.

The historic Jacob Wirth Restaurant on Stuart Street was destroyed by a fire that broke out late Monday night and burned into early Tuesday morning.

Jacob Wirth was built in 1844 and declared a historic landmark in 1975. Heartbroken restaurant owners said the building had been vacant and undergoing renovations.

The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

Deputy Chief Michael Hocking briefs the media on the 2 alarm fire on Smith st. There were no injuries to report , the Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. Detail companies will remain to monitor any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/dtrlMQz6cA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 26, 2024

The intense heat from the fire melted the light pole globe and damaged 2 cars that were across the street. pic.twitter.com/cRMMKShTLA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 26, 2024

Heavy fire knocked down, major overhauling throughout the one story restaurant. pic.twitter.com/LXqfKJ8UKx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 26, 2024

At approximately midnight companies arrived to heavy fire from a restaurant at 134 Smith St. Rox. A 2nd alarm was immediately ordered. Video provided by Northeastern students. pic.twitter.com/9YoTZjHHvA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 26, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group