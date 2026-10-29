New veterans facility opens in Holyoke years after deadly COVID-19 outbreak at former home

HOLYOKE, Mass. — The new Veterans Home at Holyoke is a state-of-the-art facility that will eventually house over 200 long-term care beds.

The new facility comes after a COVID-19 outbreak at the former home killed dozens of veterans back in 2020.

“Their presence, their spirit, their being permeates all the hallways in this building, and they are not forgotten,” said Governor Maura Healey.

Now just a few feet away, the brand new facility has transformed that loss into hope. It’s expected to double the region’s long-term care capacity, which will also include a specialized memory care unit designed to provide targeted support for veterans living with memory-related conditions like dementia or alzheimer’s.

“The past, present, and future residents of Holyoke Veterans Home made a commitment to put their lives on the line on our behalf and our nation’s security,” said Sen. Ed Markey.

City leaders say this facility resembles a promise that those who served will always receive the care and dignity they deserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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