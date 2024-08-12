New TikTok candy-making challenge prompts warning from Boston health officials

BOSTON — A new TikTok challenge is raising red flags after several young people reported being seriously burned.

The challenge is a video encouraging viewers to make homemade Tanghulu, a Chinese candied fruit, by microwaving sugar to the melting point and dipping skewered fruit into it.

The trend is causing concern because there is a direct correlation between pediatric patients with severe burn injuries from spilling hot sugar and the rise of this challenge, which already has over 14 million views, according to a Shriners Children’s Boston spokesperson.

“When sugar is melted in the microwave like this, it has a high heat capacity, meaning it stores the heat energy,” said Dr. Colleen Ryan, who works at Shriners. “If spilled, it can create a severe scald burn, much like spilling hot soup, but it can cause a much deeper burn because of sugar’s properties.”

Dr. Ryan says among her colleagues both local and international, there’s been a disturbing uptick in patients suffering from similar patterns of very deep scald burns after trying the challenge.

“Our main goal is to make sure parents are aware that this is a trend your child may very well have seen on YouTube, TikTok or other social media already or might see it soon,” she said. “It can seem like a fun, harmless activity for kids to try making the treat themselves. There is an opportunity to prevent this injury if everyone is aware of this danger.”

Parents are also prompted to learn basic first aid when it comes to burns. Dr. Ryan recommends putting cool water on the burned area for at least 20 minutes (not frozen peas) because cool water can prevent the burn from going deeper.

If your child receives a scald burn:

Remove the child from the hot liquid immediately

Remove any clothing at site of injury

Cool the injury with cool tap water

Do not put ice on a burn

Seek medical attention and call 911 if necessary. Once the injury has been assessed in an emergency setting, seek care at a healthcare facility with pediatric burn care expertise.

