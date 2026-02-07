New snowfall map: Weekend storm could bring up to a foot of snow to Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new snow map issued Friday by the Boston 25 Weather team shows the possibility for up to a half-foot of snow, with higher isolated totals, in parts of Massachusetts this weekend.

After some possible coastal flurries on Friday, the winter storm arrives with snow filling in after midnight across the region and continuing throughout most of Saturday.

A winter storm watch and winter weather advisory have been issued due to the approaching snow.

“Around midday and afternoon, it does look like some of the steadiest, heaviest snow is probably going to be along the immediate coastline,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her morning forecast. “The whole thing ends by the evening. So by 6 or 7 p.m., the snow is over in Boston. It takes a little bit longer to shut off on Saturday night on the Cape. ”

At least a few inches of snow widespread are expected.

Higher amounts of snow are likely in central parts of the region and coastal areas, too. A few isolated spots could even get up to 10 inches of snow.

LATEST SNOW MAP 2/6

Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico says that the incoming storm is the “trickiest forecast of the season.”

Sunday Snow Final Call –

This is a complex setup driven by small-scale features. A baseline few inches will fall, but enhanced totals are expected in a few places.



The jackpot (6-10") will likely be in Essex County. The biggest wild card remains the South Shore (3-7"). pic.twitter.com/iBQXfMxt5x — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 6, 2026

Parts of southern New Hampshire also fall in the band that could bring up 5 inches of snow.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Essex County, while parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island have been issued advisories until tomorrow.

Snow is already falling this morning and will continue throughout the day. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Essex County, with Winter Weather Advisories in this area shaded in purple. Roads will be slippery today, so use caution if traveling! pic.twitter.com/3ULOXCG1LP — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 7, 2026

On the heels of the fresh snowfall, extreme cold will flow in Saturday night with subzero wind chills. That blustery, brutal air will last all day Sunday, with the risk of frostbite

“Feels-like” temperatures in parts of Massachusetts could be as low as -20 degrees on Sunday morning.

