New sensory room at Gillette Stadium to be unveiled Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As part of an initiative to create a more accommodating environment for fans, a spokesperson for Gillette Stadium announced Friday they’ve added a sensory room to 1 Patriot Place.

The sensory room will be available on Sunday for guests with sensory sensitivities or challenges with regulating sensory input, as the New England Patriots host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by people with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.

The new room establishes a quieter, more soothing environment to provide a safe outlet for guests who still want to attend games, concerts, and other events. The room was designed in collaboration with medical professionals to ensure an optimal experience.

Gillette Stadium also allows guests to check out sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, strobe-reduction glasses, fidget tools and verbal cue cards from any of the venue’s guest services booths.

Kraft Sports + Entertainment said in addition to the sensory room, Gillette Stadium has been certified as a sensory-inclusive stadium by KultureCity the nation’s leading nonprofit on sensory accessibilities.

“This new sensory room establishes a soothing and secure space where guests with sensory sensitivities can take a break from the action, all while remaining within Gillette Stadium,” said John Flaherty, Senior Vice President of Operations for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. “As part of our ongoing mission to put our guests and the fan experience first, our organization strives to create an inclusive environment to ensure all our guests are able to enjoy events here.”

