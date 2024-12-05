New rulings in Karen Read murder case centered on media recordings

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new ruling in the Karen Read murder case focuses on recordings from two local media outlets.

Boston 25 News has been ordered to turn over un-aired footage of an interview 25 Investigates conducted with Karen Read’s parents by Judge Beverly Cannone

25 Investigates aired this five-minute and 40-second report from the interview investigative reporter Ted Daniel conducted with Bill and Janet Read, and Read’s brother Nathan on August 1, 2023. Prosecutors in Karen Read’s case argued for the records from Boston 25 News to be turned over by arguing that “unaired statements made by the Reads are relevant and material to put the relevant aired statement, some of which will be introduced at trial, in context.”

In the filing, the Norfolk DA’s Office states “William Read claimed that an unnamed, unidentified, and uncertain culprit somehow caused John O’Keefe’s injuries. William Read sponsored the baseless claim that ‘John O’Keefe’ entered that house [34 Fairview Road, Canton, MA], was suckered punched, a fight ensued, and O’Keefe was overwhelmed.”

The filing specifically seeks Bill Read’s statements to Daniel after he was asked if Karen believed she may have hit John. In the segment that aired on Boston 25, Bill Read said, “No, no, no. She felt she struck something. She said, ‘Dad, I think I struck something.’”

In a separate ruling, Boston Magazine was also ordered to turn over audio recordings from an interview Karen Read gave to one of its reporters.

In her decision, Judge Cannone wrote that there is no privilege for news reporters under Massachusetts law.

Massachusetts is one of only a few states in the country that does not have special protections for journalists.

