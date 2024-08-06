New report ranks Boston 100th out of 100 for pet-friendliness

There are millions of pet owners across the United States, and a new report says where you live can have an impact on caring for your animals.
Personal finance website WalletHub recently released an in-depth report on the United States’ most pet-friendly cities. Looking at the 100 largest cities in the country, the ranking compares them across 23 metrics, ranging from veterinarian costs to walkability.
Unfortunately for Boston’s four-legged residents, the Hub came last in WalletHub’s ranking.
Here’s how Boston’s stats stack up:
Pet-Friendliness of Boston (1=Most Pet-Friendly; 50=Avg.):
- Overall Rank: 100th
- 92nd – Veterinary Care Costs
- 91st – Dog Insurance Premium
- 79th – Veterinarians per Capita
- 56th – Pet Businesses per Capita
- 56th – Dog-Friendly Restaurants per Capita
- 26th – Dog Parks per Capita
- 57th – Animal Shelters per Capita
To see where other cities land on the ranking, visit WalletHub’s full report.
©2024 Cox Media Group