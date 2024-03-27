New report ranks best places to live in Massachusetts. Did your town make the list?

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A new report has ranked the best places to live in Massachusetts in 2024. Did your town make the list?

Niche recently published its “2024 Best Places to Live in Massachusetts,” which analyzed metrics including quality of public schools, housing and job availability, cost of living, crime and safety, and diversity, among other factors.

Brookline, home to 62,698 people, was named the very best place to live in the Bay State, earning an overall “A+” grade from Niche.

“Love Brookline! Warm and cozy with plenty to do. Close to Downtown Boston with lower housing costs. I strongly recommend Brookline to any young professional like myself,” one review included in Niche’s ranking stated.

Cambridgeport, a neighborhood of Cambridge, checked in at second on Niche’s ranking. The city of Cambridge itself ranked third. Six other neighborhoods of Cambridge and the city of Peabody rounded out the top 10 places to live in the state.

The top 25 places to live in Massachusetts ranked as follows:

Brookline Cambridgeport (neighborhood in Cambridge) Cambridge Mid-Cambridge (neighborhood in Cambridge) East Cambridge (neighborhood in Cambridge) Wellington-Harrington (neighborhood in Cambridge) Agassiz (neighborhood in Cambridge) Riverside (neighborhood in Cambridge) Peabody The Port (neighborhood in Cambridge) Newton Lexington Belmont Newtonville (neighborhood in Newton) Shrewsbury Wayland Sharon Williamstown Westboro West Newton (neighborhood in Newton) Hopkinton North Cambridge (neighborhood in Newton) Arlington West Cambridge (neighborhood in Cambridge) Oak Hill Park (neighborhood in Newton)

To view Niche’s full ranking for Massachusetts, click here.

