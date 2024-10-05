New report ranks 25 ‘wealthiest ZIP codes’ in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new report has ranked the 25 “wealthiest ZIP codes” in Massachusetts.
The Boston Business Journal analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data on incomes from 2022 and identified the Bay State communities that boast the highest median household income.
The BBJ noted its ranking excludes areas with fewer than 500 households and that the data set doesn’t specify exact figures over $250,000.
Newton, Needham, Wellesley, and Lexington all had more than one ZIP code in the ranking.
The top 25 wealthiest ZIP codes ranked as follows, according to the BBJ:
25. Bolton (01740) -- Median household income (2022): $191,208
24. Hopkinton (01748) -- Median household income (2022): $191,439
23. Newton (02461) -- Median household income (2022): $191,711
22. Westwood (02090) -- Median household income (2022): $192,887
21. Dunstable (01827) -- Median household income (2022): $193,583
20. Newbury (01922) -- Median household income (2022): $197,583
19. Harvard (01451) -- Median household income (2022): $199,191
18. Lexington (02421) -- Median household income (2022): $200,294
17. Needham (02494) -- Median household income (2022): $203,690
16. Boxford (01921) -- Median household income (2022): $203,750
15. Wayland (01778) -- Median household income (2022): $207,721
14. Needham (02492) -- Median household income (2022): $207,844
13. Winchester (01890) -- Median household income (2022): $208,531
12. Manchester-by-the Sea (01944) -- Median household income (2022): $209,052
11. Newton (02459) -- Median household income (2022): $210,785
10. Medfield (02052) -- Median household income (2022): $215,099
9. Lexington (02420) -- Median household income (2022): $221,458
8. Wellesley (02482) -- Median household income (2022): $230,625
7. Sudbury (01776) -- Median household income (2022): $234,427
6. Sherborn (01770) -- Median household income (2022): $242,688
5. Carlisle (01741) -- Median household income (2022): $247,656
T.1 Weston (02493) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+
T.1 Wellesley (02481) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+
T.1 Newton (02468) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+
T.1 Dover (02030) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+
