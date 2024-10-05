New report ranks 25 ‘wealthiest ZIP codes’ in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new report has ranked the 25 “wealthiest ZIP codes” in Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data on incomes from 2022 and identified the Bay State communities that boast the highest median household income.

The BBJ noted its ranking excludes areas with fewer than 500 households and that the data set doesn’t specify exact figures over $250,000.

Newton, Needham, Wellesley, and Lexington all had more than one ZIP code in the ranking.

The top 25 wealthiest ZIP codes ranked as follows, according to the BBJ:

25. Bolton (01740) -- Median household income (2022): $191,208

24. Hopkinton (01748) -- Median household income (2022): $191,439

23. Newton (02461) -- Median household income (2022): $191,711

22. Westwood (02090) -- Median household income (2022): $192,887

21. Dunstable (01827) -- Median household income (2022): $193,583

20. Newbury (01922) -- Median household income (2022): $197,583

19. Harvard (01451) -- Median household income (2022): $199,191

18. Lexington (02421) -- Median household income (2022): $200,294

17. Needham (02494) -- Median household income (2022): $203,690

16. Boxford (01921) -- Median household income (2022): $203,750

15. Wayland (01778) -- Median household income (2022): $207,721

14. Needham (02492) -- Median household income (2022): $207,844

13. Winchester (01890) -- Median household income (2022): $208,531

12. Manchester-by-the Sea (01944) -- Median household income (2022): $209,052

11. Newton (02459) -- Median household income (2022): $210,785

10. Medfield (02052) -- Median household income (2022): $215,099

9. Lexington (02420) -- Median household income (2022): $221,458

8. Wellesley (02482) -- Median household income (2022): $230,625

7. Sudbury (01776) -- Median household income (2022): $234,427

6. Sherborn (01770) -- Median household income (2022): $242,688

5. Carlisle (01741) -- Median household income (2022): $247,656

T.1 Weston (02493) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+

T.1 Wellesley (02481) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+

T.1 Newton (02468) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+

T.1 Dover (02030) -- Median household income (2022): $250,000+

