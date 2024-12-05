New photos released of jewelry thief accused of stealing over $250k from Boston spa

BOSTON — Boston Police Department have released new surveillance photos of the alleged jewelry thief that is accused of stealing over $250k worth of items from a high-end Boston spa.

The incident occurred on November 19, when Boston police were dispatched to the G2O Spa and Salon for a reported robbery.

New images released of Back Bay jewelry thief (Boston Police Department)

Police have described the suspect as a white female, possibly in her 20s, standing around 5′4″ tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and dark roots.

The owners of the stolen jewelry are offering a $20,000 cash reward for any information leading to the return of the stolen jewelry. The couple asked anyone with information to reach out to reward20kcash@gmail.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

