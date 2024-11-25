Jewelry owner offering $20,000 cash reward after woman stole $250K from high-end Boston spa

BOSTON — The owner of jewelry stolen from high-end spa in Boston is offering a reward for any information regarding its whereabouts.

According to police, on Tuesday, November 19 around 2:33 p.m. police were called to the area of 33 Exeter St., or the location of the G2O Spa and Salon for reports of a robbery.

“If someone could come forward and help, we’d really appreciate that,” said the man who wished to remain anonymous.

His wife, who also wished to remain anonymous, added, “Please return it. It means a lot to us.”

The woman told Boston 25 over Zoom Sunday that she was with friends at the spa Tuesday afternoon.

She left her belongings – including her jewelry – in a locker.

After a couple hours of treatment, she came back to find her jewelry bag missing from her locker.

“My diamond ring, my wedding ring, my engagement ring, and my tennis bracelet were all missing,” she explained.

The woman also claimed there was a suspicious woman lingering around the locker room. She claims that same woman was caught on surveillance released by Boston Police.

“I did feel uneasy,” she said. “As soon as it was gone, I was like, ‘It’s the woman. She was standing there I know it!’”

Her husband finished, “We felt giving a $20,000 cash reward would hopefully get some leads on where this woman is.”

Police described the suspect as a white female, possibly in her 20s, standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with blonde hair and dark roots.

The owners of the stolen jewelry are offering a $20,000 cash reward for any information leading to the return of the stolen jewelry. The couple asked anyone with information to reach out to reward20kcash@gmail.com.

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5619.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

