New movie starring Amy Adams filming on the South Shore

DUXBURY, Mass — The South Shore of Massachusetts has gone Hollywood.

Oscar-nominated actress Amy Adams is in town Wednesday to film her new movie “At The Sea.”

Police alerted residents that the west lot of Duxbury Beach would be closed for the next few days while the “Arrival” star filmed near the lot and at the Powder Point Bridge.

Adams stars as Laura, a woman who goes to her family’s seaside vacation home following rehab and makes a career change.

The movie will also star Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” fame and Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight in “The Office.”

“At The Sea” does not have a release date yet.

Adams is no stranger to a Massachusetts set. She also filmed “American Hustle” and “The Fighter” in Massachusetts.













This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

