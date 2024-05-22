New list names safest used car options for teen drivers

All parents want their kids to feel safe behind the wheel but sometimes a budget limits options. A new report named the best vehicle option for teen drivers that will increase safety while saving money.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports compiled a list of 58 vehicle models ranging from $5,500 to $19,900. The two organizations say for the first time, all vehicles landed a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overall tests in addition to good ratings in four other IIHS tests and strong marks for braking, handling and reliability from CR.

“Vehicles continue to get safer, and for the first time since the pandemic-era disruptions, prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “These trends have enabled us to point families to even better options this year.”

It’s exciting to see crash avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking filtering through the fleet and into affordable used models, including many priced under $15,000,” said IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast. “With a little knowledge and patience, families can find the right vehicle for their new driver without spending all their savings.”

The full list for used vehicles is as follows:

Used Vehicle Option Average Price BEST CHOICES: SMALL CARS Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019) $10,600 Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22) $16,400 Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer) $17,000 Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer) $17,600 BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS Toyota Camry (2018 or newer) $9,600 Volvo S60 (2017, 2021) $10,200 Volvo V60 (2017, 2021) $12,300 Subaru Legacy (2019) $14,700 Hyundai Sonata (2021) $17,200 Honda Accord sedan (2020) $19,200 BEST CHOICES: LARGE CARS Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer) $14,400 BEST CHOICES: SMALL SUVS Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023) $13,800 Kia Sportage (2020 or newer) $14,400 Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer) $14,700 Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer) $14,900 Mazda CX-5 (2021-23) $17,600 Lexus UX (2019-21) $18,100 Honda CR-V (2020 or newer) $18,700 Nissan Rogue (2021) $19,000 Subaru Forester (2021 or newer) $19,000 Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer) $19,900 $19,000 BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS Volvo XC60 (2017) $12,100 Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023) $15,200 Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer) $15,700 Nissan Murano (2019, 2020) $15,900 GMC Terrain (2020, 2023) $16,100 Ford Edge (2020 or newer) $16,700 Lexus NX (2018-21) $17,100 Infiniti QX60 (2019) $17,800 Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022) $18,800 BEST CHOICES: MINI VAN Toyota Sienna (2018-20) $19,100 GOOD CHOICES: USED SMALL CARS Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013) $5,800 Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16) $7,100 Honda Civic sedan (2014) $7,900 Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013) $9,400 Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20) $13,200 GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS Mazda 6 (2015-17) $8,400 Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013) $9,000 Toyota Prius v (2015-17) $10,200 Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17) $10,500 Subaru Legacy (2017-18) $11,600 BMW 3 series (2018) $13,800 GOOD CHOICES: LARGE CARS Toyota Avalon (2015-16) $12,600 GOOD CHOICES: SMALL CARS Mazda CX-5 (2016) $10,100 Hyundai Kona (2018-19) $11,000 Honda CR-V (2015-19) $11,400 Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19) $11,600 Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017) $11,600 Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014) $12,000 GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS Nissan Murano (2016) $9,900 Toyota Highlander (2014-16) $11,700 Lexus NX (2015-17) $12,100 GMC Terrain (2018-19) $12,700 Acura RDX (2016) $13,500 Mazda CX-9 (2018) $14,200 GOOD CHOICES: MINIVANS Toyota Sienna (2016-17) $12,600 Honda Odyssey (2017) $14,400

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

