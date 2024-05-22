Local

New list names safest used car options for teen drivers

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Holiday travel

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

All parents want their kids to feel safe behind the wheel but sometimes a budget limits options. A new report named the best vehicle option for teen drivers that will increase safety while saving money.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports compiled a list of 58 vehicle models ranging from $5,500 to $19,900. The two organizations say for the first time, all vehicles landed a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overall tests in addition to good ratings in four other IIHS tests and strong marks for braking, handling and reliability from CR.

“Vehicles continue to get safer, and for the first time since the pandemic-era disruptions, prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “These trends have enabled us to point families to even better options this year.”

It’s exciting to see crash avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking filtering through the fleet and into affordable used models, including many priced under $15,000,” said IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast. “With a little knowledge and patience, families can find the right vehicle for their new driver without spending all their savings.”

The full list for used vehicles is as follows:

Used Vehicle OptionAverage Price
BEST CHOICES: SMALL CARS
Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019)$10,600
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22)$16,400
Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer)$17,000
Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer)$17,600
BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS
Toyota Camry (2018 or newer)$9,600
Volvo S60 (2017, 2021)$10,200
Volvo V60 (2017, 2021)$12,300
Subaru Legacy (2019)$14,700
Hyundai Sonata (2021)$17,200
Honda Accord sedan (2020)$19,200
BEST CHOICES: LARGE CARS
Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer)$14,400
BEST CHOICES: SMALL SUVS
Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023)$13,800
Kia Sportage (2020 or newer)$14,400
Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer)$14,700
Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer)$14,900
Mazda CX-5 (2021-23)$17,600
Lexus UX (2019-21)$18,100
Honda CR-V (2020 or newer)$18,700
Nissan Rogue (2021)$19,000
Subaru Forester (2021 or newer)$19,000
Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer) $19,900$19,000
BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS
Volvo XC60 (2017)$12,100
Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023)$15,200
Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer)$15,700
Nissan Murano (2019, 2020)$15,900
GMC Terrain (2020, 2023)$16,100
Ford Edge (2020 or newer)$16,700
Lexus NX (2018-21)$17,100
Infiniti QX60 (2019)$17,800
Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022)$18,800
BEST CHOICES: MINI VAN
Toyota Sienna (2018-20)$19,100
GOOD CHOICES: USED SMALL CARS
Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013)$5,800
Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16)$7,100
Honda Civic sedan (2014)$7,900
Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013)$9,400
Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20)$13,200
GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS
Mazda 6 (2015-17)$8,400
Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013)$9,000
Toyota Prius v (2015-17)$10,200
Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17)$10,500
Subaru Legacy (2017-18)$11,600
BMW 3 series (2018)$13,800
GOOD CHOICES: LARGE CARS
Toyota Avalon (2015-16)$12,600
GOOD CHOICES: SMALL CARS
Mazda CX-5 (2016)$10,100
Hyundai Kona (2018-19)$11,000
Honda CR-V (2015-19)$11,400
Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19)$11,600
Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017)$11,600
Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014)$12,000
GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS
Nissan Murano (2016)$9,900
Toyota Highlander (2014-16)$11,700
Lexus NX (2015-17)$12,100
GMC Terrain (2018-19)$12,700
Acura RDX (2016)$13,500
Mazda CX-9 (2018)$14,200
GOOD CHOICES: MINIVANS
Toyota Sienna (2016-17)$12,600
Honda Odyssey (2017)$14,400

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read