New list names safest used car options for teen drivers

All parents want their kids to feel safe behind the wheel but sometimes a budget limits options. A new report named the best vehicle option for teen drivers that will increase safety while saving money.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports compiled a list of 58 vehicle models ranging from $5,500 to $19,900. The two organizations say for the first time, all vehicles landed a good or acceptable rating in the IIHS driver-side small overall tests in addition to good ratings in four other IIHS tests and strong marks for braking, handling and reliability from CR.
“Vehicles continue to get safer, and for the first time since the pandemic-era disruptions, prices on the new and used market have stabilized,” said Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center. “These trends have enabled us to point families to even better options this year.”
It’s exciting to see crash avoidance tech like automatic emergency braking filtering through the fleet and into affordable used models, including many priced under $15,000,” said IIHS Research Scientist Rebecca Weast. “With a little knowledge and patience, families can find the right vehicle for their new driver without spending all their savings.”
The full list for used vehicles is as follows:
|Used Vehicle Option
|Average Price
|BEST CHOICES: SMALL CARS
|Toyota Corolla sedan (2017 or newer) or hatchback (2019)
|$10,600
|Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2021-22)
|$16,400
|Toyota Prius Prime (2017 or newer)
|$17,000
|Honda Civic sedan or hatchback (2021 or newer)
|$17,600
|BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS
|Toyota Camry (2018 or newer)
|$9,600
|Volvo S60 (2017, 2021)
|$10,200
|Volvo V60 (2017, 2021)
|$12,300
|Subaru Legacy (2019)
|$14,700
|Hyundai Sonata (2021)
|$17,200
|Honda Accord sedan (2020)
|$19,200
|BEST CHOICES: LARGE CARS
|Toyota Avalon (2017 or newer)
|$14,400
|BEST CHOICES: SMALL SUVS
|Chevrolet Equinox (2020, 2023)
|$13,800
|Kia Sportage (2020 or newer)
|$14,400
|Toyota RAV4 (2017 or newer)
|$14,700
|Hyundai Tucson (2020 or newer)
|$14,900
|Mazda CX-5 (2021-23)
|$17,600
|Lexus UX (2019-21)
|$18,100
|Honda CR-V (2020 or newer)
|$18,700
|Nissan Rogue (2021)
|$19,000
|Subaru Forester (2021 or newer)
|$19,000
|Mazda CX-30 (2022 or newer) $19,900
|$19,000
|BEST CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS
|Volvo XC60 (2017)
|$12,100
|Hyundai Santa Fe (2019, 2020, 2023)
|$15,200
|Toyota Highlander (2017 or newer)
|$15,700
|Nissan Murano (2019, 2020)
|$15,900
|GMC Terrain (2020, 2023)
|$16,100
|Ford Edge (2020 or newer)
|$16,700
|Lexus NX (2018-21)
|$17,100
|Infiniti QX60 (2019)
|$17,800
|Mazda CX-9 (2020, 2022)
|$18,800
|BEST CHOICES: MINI VAN
|Toyota Sienna (2018-20)
|$19,100
|GOOD CHOICES: USED SMALL CARS
|Mazda 3 sedan or hatchback (2014-17; built after October 2013)
|$5,800
|Ford C-Max Hybrid (2015-16)
|$7,100
|Honda Civic sedan (2014)
|$7,900
|Toyota Prius (2014-16; built after November 2013)
|$9,400
|Subaru Impreza sedan or wagon (2019-20)
|$13,200
|GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE CARS
|Mazda 6 (2015-17)
|$8,400
|Toyota Camry (2014-17; built after December 2013)
|$9,000
|Toyota Prius v (2015-17)
|$10,200
|Honda Accord coupe or sedan (2015-17)
|$10,500
|Subaru Legacy (2017-18)
|$11,600
|BMW 3 series (2018)
|$13,800
|GOOD CHOICES: LARGE CARS
|Toyota Avalon (2015-16)
|$12,600
|GOOD CHOICES: SMALL CARS
|Mazda CX-5 (2016)
|$10,100
|Hyundai Kona (2018-19)
|$11,000
|Honda CR-V (2015-19)
|$11,400
|Chevrolet Equinox (2018-19)
|$11,600
|Honda HR-V (2017-22; built after March 2017)
|$11,600
|Toyota RAV4 (2015-16; built after November 2014)
|$12,000
|GOOD CHOICES: MIDSIZE SUVS
|Nissan Murano (2016)
|$9,900
|Toyota Highlander (2014-16)
|$11,700
|Lexus NX (2015-17)
|$12,100
|GMC Terrain (2018-19)
|$12,700
|Acura RDX (2016)
|$13,500
|Mazda CX-9 (2018)
|$14,200
|GOOD CHOICES: MINIVANS
|Toyota Sienna (2016-17)
|$12,600
|Honda Odyssey (2017)
|$14,400
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group