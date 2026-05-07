New Jersey man arrested for aggravated DUI after head-on crash in New Hampshire

ROCHESTER, N.H. — A New Jersey man was arrested for aggravated DUI after a head-on crash on the Spaulding Turnpike, minutes after state police said he was involved in another crash on Wednesday night.

Deivid Aquino De Oliveira, 40, of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested at a local hospital and charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor and reckless conduct, along with misdemeanor charges of vehicular assault and conduct after an accident, state police said in a statement on Thursday.

De Oliveira was given personal recognizance bail and released to the hospital for medical treatment, pending an appearance in Rochester District Court scheduled for Monday, June 1.

NH crash (New Hampshire State Police)

At 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, the New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received a report of a hit and run crash on the Spaulding Turnpike/Route 16, near Exit 17, in Milton.

The caller reported that a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan, driven by De Oliveira, crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 2007 Chevrolet Impala sedan, driven by Corissa Babineau, 21, of Concord.

The crash resulted in damage, but there were no injuries.

After the crash, De Oliveira fled the scene and continued southbound, state police said.

Three minutes after the first crash, a second crash was reported on the Spaulding Turnpike/Route 16, near the Cross Road overpass in Rochester, state police said.

Troopers responded and determined that the crash involved three vehicles, including the same Toyota minivan driven by De Oliveira that was involved in the first crash.

At the second crash scene, a preliminary investigation found that De Oliveira had been traveling southbound when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the Toyota minivan crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2019 Toyota Corolla sedan, driven by Ryan Moriarty, 44, of Milton, resulting in a head-on crash.

The crash caused De Oliveira’s minivan to spin and Moriarty’s sedan to overturn. Photographs released by state police on Thursday show severe damage to both vehicles.

NH crash (New Hampshire State Police)

Both vehicles ultimately came to rest in the northbound lane of the highway.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass driven by Hayley Cartier, 32, of East Wakefield, was traveling directly behind Moriarty and was damaged in the crash.

De Oliveira and Moriarty suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. Both were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions were not known on Thursday.

The driver of the third vehicle, Cartier, was not hurt.

During the investigation, troopers noticed signs of impairment in De Oliveira, state police said.

While troopers investigated the scenes of both crashes and emergency personnel worked to remove the vehicles involved,

The Spaulding Turnpike/Route 16 was closed in both directions between Exit 16 in Rochester and Exit 17 in Milton for approximately four hours as emergency personnel were on scene.

At 2:35 a.m., authorities cleared the scene and reopened all lanes of travel.

The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit and Troop E responded to the scene of the second crash to assist with the investigation.

Officers from the police departments in Rochester, Milton, and Wakefield responded, along with the Rochester Fire Department and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Trooper Colin Burgess at Colin.R.Burgess@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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