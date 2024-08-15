New hoverbike rollercoaster with over 2,600 feet of track coming to Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. — A thrilling new rollercoaster promising thousands of feet of fun and excitement is coming to Six Flags New England in 2025.

The Quantum Accelerator, a steampunk-themed hoverbike ride, will speed along over 2,600 feet of winding and twisting track

Riders will straddle their bikes like Disney World’s TRON Lightcycle Run as they whip through tight corners and turns of a Wild West adventure. Riders will experience 11 moments of airtime and a second launch halfway through the ride will accelerate the ride to 45 miles per hour as riders finish their trip.

“Quantum Accelerator is an innovative addition that will redefine the family thrill ride experience at Six Flags New England,” said Pete Carmichael, Six Flags New England park president. “With its dual-launch system and unique straddle seat design, this coaster is set to become a favorite for guests of all ages. It perfectly complements our extensive lineup of world-class rides and attractions, making Six Flags New England the ultimate destination for family fun and excitement in 2025.”

The Quantum Accelerator is expected to be ready for the 2025 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

