New Hampshire’s 911 system fully restored after widespread technology outage

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire 911 server system has been fully restored and emergency calls to 911 are being processed normally as news of a widespread technology outage broke Friday morning.

The exact cause of this morning’s interruption remains under investigation and state officials are aware of information technology outages reported nationwide, the state Division of Emergency Services said in a statement around 6 a.m. Friday.

“The Division will continue to monitor operations and has backup systems on standby,” state officials said. “Residents and visitors are reminded to only call or text 911 if experiencing an emergency.”

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday, New Hampshire 911 telecommunicators reported that they could see incoming 911 calls on their computer systems, but they were unable to answer those calls.

Calls that were initially unable to be answered by telecommunicators were quickly returned to ensure 911 callers received the help they needed, officials said.

Backup processes were immediately implemented.

As of 3:30 a.m., calls and texts to 911 were being received normally on the New Hampshire 911 backup system, which remains fully operational.

“As a reminder, 911 should only be dialed in the event of an emergency, and residents and visitors are asked not to make ‘test calls,’” state officials said.

A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world, The Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

