New Hampshire skier killed in accident at Black Mountain Ski Area, police say

JACKSON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was killed in a ski accident near the summit at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson on Sunday, police said.

Eric. M. Page, 39, of Bartlett died after being found with serious injuries on the “Upper Maple Slalom” trail, Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said in a statement.

“The entire Black Mountain community is deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Black Mountain Ski Area General Manager Erik Mogensen said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the individual’s friends and family, the Black Mountain community, and all who have been affected by this loss,” Mogensen said.

At 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Jackson Police Sgt. Mike Mosher responded to a report of a skiing accident at Black Mountain Ski Area at 373 Black Mountain Road.

Police received an initial report that a skier had gone off the trail and was seriously injured, Perley said. The crash was not witnessed and initially reported by a passing skier.

Mountain ski patrol responded to “Upper Maple Slalom” trail to aid the skier. The area of the accident was near the summit.

When crews arrived, they found Page unresponsive at the scene “with significant injuries on the edge of the snow line to the left of the trail,” Perley said.

Crews brought Page to the base area. Paramedics attempted lifesaving measures unsuccessfully, and Page was declared dead on scene, Perley said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Mike Mosher at 603-383-9292.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group