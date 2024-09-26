New Hampshire police announce arrest in child sex assault investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire on Thursday announced an arrest in connection with a child sexual assault investigation.

Ramon Ayala, 51, of Manchester, is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in a case that dates back years, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Investigators received information that a child under 13 had been sexually assaulted by Ayala in January 2018, police said.

A warrant was issued for Ayala’s arrest but police were unable to find him because it’s believed he fled the state after the alleged assault.

Investigators got new information over the summer that revealed where Ayala was living, according to police. He surrendered to Manchester police on Monday.

Anyone with information on Ayala is urged to contact police at Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Ayala’s bail was set at $1,000. He is slated to appear in court on Oct. 1.

Police noted that additional charges could be filed against Ayala.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group