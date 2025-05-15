New England-based furniture retailer opening 20 new stores

BOSTON — A popular New England-based furniture retailer recently announced that it plans to open 20 new stores in 2025.

Bob’s Discount Furniture, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, says it’s further expanding its presence in the U.S. as part of an ongoing growth strategy.

The new locations will include Bob’s first-ever stores in Vermont and North Carolina.

Among the 20 stores, six will be located in North Carolina, marking Bob’s entry into the Southeast. Their Vermont location in Williston will be Bob’s first in the Green Mountain State.

Bob’s also plans to open a new store in Boston’s Dorchester section, among other locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and California.

“We’re excited to bring our on-trend assortment of furniture, mattresses, and home accents at everyday low prices to new customers and markets,” Ramesh Murthy, Chief Operating Officer at Bob’s Discount Furniture, said in a statement. “Adding new territories also allows us to make a local impact on more communities by generating jobs and providing support to local schools and nonprofits, things that have been core to Bob’s since our founding over 30 years ago.”

Bob’s was founded in 1991.

