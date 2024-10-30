New Hampshire man pleads guilty after attempting to receive methamphetamine through the mail

COMCORD, N.H. — In federal court, a Northfield man has pleaded guilty after attempting to receive two packages of methamphetamine through the mail.

Joseph Crawford, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty has scheduled his sentencing for February 24, 2025.

The charge provides a maximum prison term of 20 years, 3 years of supervised release, and a maximum $1,000,000 fine.

On July 5 and July 19, 2023, Crawford received these packages at his home in Northfield, New Hampshire. However, the United States Postal Inspection Service (“USPIS”) deemed these packages as suspicious and flagged them. The USPIS obtained search warrants for both packages and found over two pounds of meth.

The USPIS Boston Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation. The New Hampshire State Police, Claremont Police Department, and the Lebanon Police Department provided valuable assistance. Assistant United States Attorney Heather A. Cherniske prosecuted the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

