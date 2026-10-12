New Hampshire man found dead on fishing boat off Virginia coast

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A New Hampshire man was found dead aboard a fishing boat off the coast of Virginia.

The Coast Guard said the man was aboard a fishing boat named “Slow Ride,” which left Block Island last week.

The boat was reported overdue Friday night and was found early Saturday morning off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia.

A Coast Guard crew found the boat’s operator dead on board.

A TV station identified the operator as 75-year-old Gary Jacobs of New Hampshire.

Investigators said his death does not appear suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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