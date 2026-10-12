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New Hampshire man found dead on fishing boat off Virginia coast

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
New Hampshire man found dead on fishing boat off Virginia coast New Hampshire man found dead on fishing boat off Virginia coast
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A New Hampshire man was found dead aboard a fishing boat off the coast of Virginia.

The Coast Guard said the man was aboard a fishing boat named “Slow Ride,” which left Block Island last week.

The boat was reported overdue Friday night and was found early Saturday morning off the coast of Norfolk, Virginia.

A Coast Guard crew found the boat’s operator dead on board.

A TV station identified the operator as 75-year-old Gary Jacobs of New Hampshire.

Investigators said his death does not appear suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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