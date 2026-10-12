Cohasset police investigating hoax hostage call at jewelry store

Cohasset police are investigating a hoax hostage incident that prompted a large police response.

According to police, officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. from a man claiming he was barricaded inside a closed jewelry store on Route 3A with two hostages at gunpoint.

The caller claimed he had a pistol and rifle and demanded money in exchange for the hostages’ safe release.

Upon arrival, police closed Route 3A in both directions between the Scituate town line and Beechwood Street.

Police said the caller remained on the phone with dispatchers and appeared to be watching officers arrive, accurately describing their locations and movements.

He also provided details about employee-only areas inside the jewelry store.

Police contacted the business owner, who confirmed that she and her family were safe.

Employees were also contacted and confirmed to be safe.

Officers eventually entered the business and conducted a tactical sweep, finding no one inside and no evidence of a hostage situation.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators later determined the caller had apparently gained unauthorized access to the business’s video surveillance system, allowing him to remotely watch the police response in real time.

Police Chief William Quigley said incidents like this, commonly referred to as “swatting,” put officers and the public at risk and divert emergency resources.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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