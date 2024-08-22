New Hampshire man accused of stealing vehicle and kidnapping 2 children who were in the back seat

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who was out on bail for a previous arrest is accused of stealing an idling vehicle outside an apartment complex and kidnapping two children who were in the back seat, police said.

Andrew Colvin, 42, of Nashua, was held on $1,000 cash bail following his arrest on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping, Class B felony; theft by unauthorized taking, Class A felony; and driving after revocation or suspension, violation, police said.

On Wednesday, patrol officers responded to Danforth Drive for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

When officers arrived, a woman told police that her vehicle was stolen and her two children were in the backseat.

The suspect, later identified as Colvin, was stopped by witnesses and removed from the vehicle. He then fled the area. Officers found Colvin a short time later and arrested him.

Witnesses told police that Colvin entered the vehicle, which was idling in the parking lot of an apartment complex, and then drove off with the two children in the back seat.

The two children were uninjured during the incident.

Detectives from the Special Investigation Division are investigating.

Colvin had been out on bail from a previous arrest for prowling when the kidnapping incident happened, police said.

Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to call the Nashua Police Department’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

