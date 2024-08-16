New Hampshire highway closed after crash leaves logging truck hanging over wall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A logging truck flipped over in a crash that left its trailer hanging over a wall on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

The southbound side of Interstate 293 near Exit 6 in Manchester was closed to traffic following the wreck, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The truck driver and the driver of a sedan also involved in the crash were taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the truck’s cab flipped over and blocking traffic on the highway, while the dangling trailer partially blocked a road below.

State police urged drivers to seek an alternate route until further notice and traffic is being detoured off Exit 6.

“It is estimated that it will take several hours to remove the tractor-trailer,” state police wrote in a post on X. “Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#UPDATE: The driver of the tractor-trailer, as well as the driver of a sedan also involved in the crash, have been transported to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/KAFPESXeRo pic.twitter.com/P11HVwJxKS — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 16, 2024

#UPDATE: Traffic is being detoured off Exit 6 on I-293 SB due to this tractor-trailer rollover. It is estimated that it will take several hours to remove the tractor-trailer and cleanup the scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. https://t.co/lbFN9atOfC pic.twitter.com/wOovmrHlYy — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 16, 2024

