New Hampshire high school’s cheerleading program reinstated after investigation into ‘toxic culture’

LONDONDERRY, NH — Londonderry High School’s cheerleading program will be reinstated after an independent investigation into bullying, harassment, and discrimination claims cleared most student-athletes of any wrongdoing.

While instances of bullying and discrimination were found within the program, the issues did not ‘permeate the whole team,’ the Londonderry School Board said Thursday.

“We sincerely appreciate the cooperation of families during the investigation, and we deeply regret that any student and their family has experienced distress due to these incidents. In accordance with Londonderry High School’s policies and our code of conduct, appropriate and proportional disciplinary consequences were administered, focusing on the team’s future,” said the school board. “Administration will continue to closely monitor the team’s dynamics and provide additional staffing to support the team as the season resumes. The well-being and emotional support of the cheerleaders remain our top priority as they officially return to practice and competition.”

The team will be fully reinstated after all parties are informed of the independent investigation’s findings. The Lancer Cheerleading Booster Club will also be allowed to begin again.

Londonderry Superintendent Daniel Black announced on September 11 that the school board, with the full support of the administration, voted unanimously to suspend the Londonderry High School cheerleading program.

“School officials have recently become aware of extremely concerning allegations regarding a toxic and pervasive culture of bullying, harassment, and discrimination on the Londonderry High School Cheerleading Squad. Unfortunately, these allegations encompass the entire cheerleading program, including the coaching staff, student-athletes, and parents,” Black said in a letter to families.

The cheer team’s coaching staff was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

“This has been a difficult situation for all, and we ask the community and the press to respect the privacy of everyone involved so we can focus on healing, resuming the season, and moving forward together,” the school board stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

