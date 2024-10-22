New Hampshire driver accused of crashing into state police cruiser, drunken driving

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is accused of crashing into a parked state police cruiser and drunken driving, state police said Tuesday.

Valerie Cray, 64, of Concord was arrested for driving impaired after crashing into a state police cruiser, which had its blue emergency lights activated, on Monday night, state police said.

At approximately 10:07 p.m. Monday, Trooper Kelsey Scott was conducting a traffic stop on South State Street, near Wall Street, in Concord, when her cruiser was struck by a Honda sedan.

The cruiser was parked behind another vehicle on the right side of the road, with its blue emergency lights activated, when the Honda, driven by Cray, struck the back of the cruiser, state police said.

Cray continued a short distance before pulling her vehicle into a driveway, state police said. Scott immediately released the first driver and turned her attention to Cray.

After a roadside investigation, Cray was placed under arrest on charges of driving under the influence, open container of alcohol, and conduct after an accident, state police said.

No injuries were reported. The cruiser and Cray’s vehicle were damaged in the crash.

Anyone with camera footage or information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Kyle Cotnoir at 603-451-9318 or Kyle.H.Cotnoir@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

