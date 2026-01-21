New Hampshire contractor sentenced to prison for taking more than $2.4M from residents

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire contractor has been sentenced to prison for taking more than $2.4 million from residents, the Attorney General said Tuesday.

Gerard Thibault, 54, of Stratham, has been sentenced by the Rockingham County Superior Court to 10 to 30 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

Thibault owned and operated “Thibault’s Handyman & Renovation Service, LLC” and “TR-Roofing LLC,” Formella said. His renovation business was also known as “Thibault’s Renovation Services.”

Thibault previously pleaded guilty to 23 counts of Class A felony theft by unauthorized taking for stealing from victims in both Rockingham and Strafford County.

An investigation by the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau found that Thibault accepted a total of over $2.4 million in advance installment payments from 23 victims without performing the work he promised to perform.

He repeatedly gambled with customer payments shortly after receiving them, Formella said. In several instances, Thibault solicited payments while actively gambling.

On 11 of the theft charges, Thibault was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, stand committed, with 2.5 years suspended from the minimum term for 20 years after Thibault is released from prison.

On the remaining 12 theft charges, Thibault was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, stand committed, with 2.5 years suspended from the minimum term for 20 years after Thibault is released from prison, to be served consecutively.

In addition to his prison term, Thibault is ordered to repay each of his 23 victims in full, in the total amount of $1,532,961.54, Formella said. He is prohibited from gambling until he pays this restitution amount in full.

Thibault is also ordered not to accept any advance payment for any goods or services and not to contact any of his victims.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of home contractor theft, contact your local police department or file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group