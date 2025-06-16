As New England’s weather becomes more extreme, homeowners taking action to protect their homes

NEW ENGLAND — As New England’s weather becomes more extreme, more homeowners are taking action to protect their homes from future damage.

Patricia Dolan began making small changes to improve her home’s energy efficiency, like adding door stoppers, insulating windows, and using window shades.

“You look in the house and sometimes you’re so busy living in the house that you have to pause for a minute and say, how can I lower the bills just to kind of make life a little bit easier,” Dolan said.

But after her basement flooded just hours before a new sump pump was scheduled to be installed, she knew she needed more help.

On January 11, 2024, temperatures jumped from 15 degrees to 55 within a day – a dramatic swing that caused ice to thaw and sent six inches of water into her basement.

“It’s not a traditional spring and fall anymore, you kind of just have to look around and become savvy in ways you didn’t know.” Dolan said.

According to Climate Central, Massachusetts is warming faster than the national average, which means more frequent flash flooding, temperature extremes, and other damaging weather events.

Dolan has since upgraded her gutters, added insulation, and used the Mass Save program to help reduce costs on improvements.

Storm prepping your house does not happen overnight. But there are some things you can check on that may help prevent costly repairs down the line.

Steve Morad, owner of Mr. Handyman, says he’s seen an increase in calls for preventative upgrades – from basic gutter cleaning to coastal impact windows.

“Simple things such as gutter cleanings that we used to do once a year for people, they’re calling twice a year now,” Morad said. “We’re even getting more calls for storm doors and securing windows.”

Heat, high winds, and aging infrastructure are putting more stress on homes. Morad recommends trimming nearby trees, sealing windows and doors, and checking for loose fixtures before storms hit.

Dolan says she now walks through her home every season to identify weak spots and make manageable upgrades.

“It’s just kind of being proactive about New England weather and the integrity of the home. Trying to keep it in good, steadfast condition,” Dolan said.

Her biggest piece of advice? Don’t feel overwhelmed.

“Do one thing at a time, write everything down. Just realize that Rome wasn’t built in a day – and everything’s not going to be done in a day, and that’s okay.” Dolan said.

Morad says regular maintenance is one of the best things you can do for your home as storms grow more intense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group