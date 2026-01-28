New England’s Unsolved: 45 years later, Winchendon teen’s killer remains a mystery

WINCHENDON, MASS. — 45 years ago, a teenager was stabbed to death at a Cumberland Farms in the Central, Massachusetts town of Winchendon.

At the time it happened in 1981, it shocked the entire community. With no arrest years later, the victim’s niece continues to search for answers and justice for her aunt.

On the night of January 30, 1981, Nancy Williams was just 19 years old, covering a co-workers shift at Cumberland Farms.

At about 10 p.m., near the end of her shift, a customer found Nancy behind the counter, bleeding.

The customer ran to police for help, but by the time first responders arrived to help, it was too late.

45 years later, the murder of Nancy Williams remains unsolved.

“What I remember is my mother got a phone call, and there was just screaming, just screaming, blood curdling screams,” said the victim’s Niece, Nicole Gray.

Nicole Gray was just 9 years old when her Aunt Nancy was fatally stabbed at the Winchendon Cumberland Farms.

“It is totally unfair that I did not to get to have a life with my aunt.”

“I know I would have just got on famously with her, and it just, it’s not fair she was taken out of this life, you know, and it’s wrong,” she said.

Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Travers is currently handling Williams’ case, going through the files, analyzing evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

“It would be shocking today, it was shocking then certainly in a small town,” he said.

When asked if the case was still solvable after 45 years, Travers responded: “It absolutely is. People know things.”

Cumberland Farms is now offering a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

It’s hoped, that after so much time, someone will finally reveal a secret that’s been held for decades.

“I believe this was the talk of the town, it was a small town. People do talk. Relationships change over time,” said Travers.

“Someone out there knows something, they have the piece of information, perhaps that will help solidify, you know, a conviction in this case for my aunt for justice for, you know, her loss of life,” said Gray.

If you have any information on the case, or any information the individual who killed Nancy Williams - please contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Worcester County DA’s office at 508-453-7589 or email at Worcester.da.unresolved@mass.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

