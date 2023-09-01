New England’s largest Renaissance festival returns this weekend

CARVER, Mass. — Come one, come all, New England’s largest Renaissance festival returns to Carver this weekend.

The 42nd King Richard’s Faire will open its gates for the season on Saturday, September 2, and offers a full season of music and merriment.

The festival is located on an 80-acre wooded site off Rt. 58 in Carver, Mass., The Faire’s shady tree-lined paths will lead visitors through a magical village ruled by King Richard, Queen Anne, and their royal court.

The faire will run on weekends and Monday holidays through October 22nd. Faire hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

Visitors will be able to enjoy colorful acrobats, aerialists, jugglers, fire-eaters, musicians, dancers, and puppeteers throughout the realm.

“King Richard’s Faire is a magical place and there are a thousand reasons to attend this season,” said Aimée Shapiro Sedley, General Manager/Co-Producer. “There’s always something exciting and new to experience at King Richard’s Faire. New entertainment, food, and talented artisans alongside Faire favorites will make magical moments for visitors who are experiencing the Faire for the first time - or the 42nd.

Tickets range from $20 to $43 depending on the age and children under 3 years are free.

This year, a fan favorite, The Washing Well Wench show returns their unique brand of good clean fun on the Twin Tavern Stage with new cousins Tansy and Pippa on the hunt for a new spouse and hilariously harkening audience members to “help” with the laundry!

Our guests will love new performers, such as new cousins Tansy and Pippa of The Washing Well Wenches show and the rocking Rowdy Bardlings band who split the season with talented musicians, Pict’s Pipers. We have comedian Jim Mackenzie bringing his unique antics to the Faire alongside our popular one-wheeled Jamey Mossengren, the Unicycling Unicorn, a tall talent towering 14 feet high! New food and beverages, new artisans, and of course a new original musical on the King’s Stage all are magical and magnificent reasons to attend King Richard’s Faire this season, Sedley added. ”

For details on the Faire, visit the link here.

To purchase thy tickets, visit the click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group