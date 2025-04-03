Local

New England Patriots trading QB Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys, reports say

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 5: Joe Milton III #19 of the New England Patriots passes the ball against the Buffalo Bills as he makes his NFL debut during the fourth quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are reportedly trading young quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.

Milton, who showed promise and upside in limited playing time with the Patriots last season, will now serve as the backup to veteran Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported.

In addition to Milton, the Patriots are sending Dallas a seventh-round pick in exchange for a compensatory fifth-round pick, Schefter reported.

Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in New England’s victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 last season.

The Patriots drafted Milton out of the University of Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trade comes after the Patriots signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal in free agency.

New England’s starting quarterback, Drake Maye, is fresh off a promising rookie season and is poised to take a big step with many new additions to the roster.

The Patriots got Maye some receiver help in late March, signing veteran Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read