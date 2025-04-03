New England Patriots trading QB Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys, reports say

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are reportedly trading young quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.

Milton, who showed promise and upside in limited playing time with the Patriots last season, will now serve as the backup to veteran Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported.

In addition to Milton, the Patriots are sending Dallas a seventh-round pick in exchange for a compensatory fifth-round pick, Schefter reported.

Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in New England’s victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 last season.

The Patriots drafted Milton out of the University of Tennessee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The trade comes after the Patriots signed veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a two-year deal in free agency.

New England’s starting quarterback, Drake Maye, is fresh off a promising rookie season and is poised to take a big step with many new additions to the roster.

The Patriots got Maye some receiver help in late March, signing veteran Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract.

