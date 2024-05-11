New England Patriots officially name Eliot Wolf head of player personnel

For the first time this century, someone other than Bill Belichick is officially calling the shots in the New England Patriots front office.

The Patriots officially named Eliot Wolf as the team’s executive vice president of player personnel on Saturday. As the de-facto general manager, Wolf will have complete control over New England’s personnel, salary cap management and control of the 53-man roster.

The 42-year-old executive is entering his fifth season in New England, serving as the director of scouting the last two seasons and working as the de-facto general manager in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It is an honor to accept this position with the New England Patriots,” said Wolf. “I am grateful to the Kraft family for this opportunity and want to thank my family, especially my wife and children, for the support and strength they have given me as I move forward in my new role. I also want to thank all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years.”

Wolf started his NFL career in Green Bay, spending 14 years with the Packers and was a part of 10 trips to the playoffs, seven NFC North division titles and a victory in Super Bowl XLV. Wolf then spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Browns before coming to New England.

“As I have started multiple times during the offseason, the plan was to observe the working relationship and involvement between Eliot and Jerod and see how they managed our offseason personnel decisions,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “Then, following the draft we would formally undertake a process for setting up the permanent structure of our personnel department. I have been impressed with Eliot’s management style and experience and I’m excited that he has agreed to take on this new position.”

Alongside new head coach Jerod Mayo, Wolf has helped fill out the Patriots’ coaching staff during the organization’s greatest upheaval since Belichick’s 2000 hiring.

Wolf is the son of former Green Bay Packers general manager and 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Ron Wolf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

