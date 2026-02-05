New England Patriots fan who has attended 59 Super Bowls says this year will be his last

BOSTON — Boston’s Logan Airport might seem a little busier than normal this week.

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, fans are making good on their travel arrangements to head west to the Golden State.

Maine native Donald Crisman, a lifelong Patriots fan who has been to all 59 Super Bowls since the game’s inception in 1967, is one of the many fans traveling 3,000 miles to Santa Clara.

Boston 25 News reporter Danielle Saitta caught up with Crisman, 89, at the airport on Thursday morning. He said this trip will be his 60th and final big game. He also revealed that there’s one thing he hopes to bring home.

“I’m looking for a win,” said Crisman, who was sporting a jacket with logos of past Super Bowls stitched on it. “I want to bring home a ‘W.’ I want to get that 7th win. I hope we can pull it off.”

Patriots fan attending 60th Super Bowl

If the Patriots do secure a seventh Super Bowl, they’ll break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL history.

Mother and son, Trish and Antonio Kennedy, told Saitta that they were more than willing to brave the TSA lines for a chance to see the Super Bowl in person.

“So, it’s going to be a crowded plane, very crowded, yes, it’s going to be a long flight, but that’s OK, it’s worth it,” explained Kennedy.

Passenger Griffin Whitman told Boston 25 that he was going to support his favorite team one way or another.

“I’m hoping to change my seat to a middle or aisle seat, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” explained Whitman. “If we got to sit in the middle seat to win a Super Bowl, we got to sit in the middle seat.”

This week, multiple airlines added flights from Logan to San Francisco up until the Super Bowl. To help people prepare for their flights, the TSA shared some advice for travelers:

Arrive two hours early

Have a REAL ID ready or any other acceptable form of identification

Souvenirs like hats, helmets, jackets, empty cups, and beer cans can go in a carry-on or checked bag

Souvenir beer cans must be checked

The Patriots and Seahawks kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group